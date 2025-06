Intel leaders say Iran nuclear sites "severely damaged," disputing preliminary U.S. assessment Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe claimed their agencies had new intelligence regarding the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Ratcliffe said Iran's nuclear program was "severely damaged" and would "have to be rebuilt over the course of years" while Gabbard claimed "Iran's nuclear facilities have been destroyed." It disputes a preliminary assessment by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency that said Iran's nuclear program was set back by a few months.