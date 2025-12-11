Instacart's AI pricing can vary by user and bump up your grocery costs, study finds The popular app Instacart charged customers different prices on the same items bought from the same stores, an investigation from Consumer Reports and progressive think tank Groundwork Collaborative found. Instacart responded, saying, "These tests are not dynamic pricing. Prices never change in real time," adding, "retailers have long tested prices in their physical stores," and saying that 10 retail partners do so in the app. Jo Ling Kent has more.