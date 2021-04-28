Live

Inside the NYC Drone Film Festival

The world's best drone filmmakers will be in New York City to partake in the NYC Drone Film Festival. CBSN spoke with the event's founder, Randy Slavin, about how drones are revolutionizing cinematography.
