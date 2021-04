Inside the movement to let workers rule themselves Online shoe and clothing giant Zappos embraced a management mindset called “holacracy” where workers overseeing themselves. Getting rid of the boss may be a dream to some, but more than 200 Zappos employees took a buyout to leave during the transition. Brian Robertson developed the concept and joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his book, “Holacracy: The New Management System For a Rapidly Changing World.”