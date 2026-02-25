Inside the Kouri Richins Trial | "48 Hours" Podcast Grief children's book author Kouri Richins is on trial in Utah, accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with a fentanyl-laced Moscow mule in 2022. Prosecutors say she killed him for financial gain, while also engaging in an extramarital affair. The defense argues his death was an accidental overdose. In a special episode, "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales speaks with CBS News chief correspondent Matt Gutman about the key evidence, the prosecution's motive theory, and what to watch as the Utah murder trial unfolds.