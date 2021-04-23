Inside the fierce battle to retake northern Iraqi cities Defense Secretary Ashton Carter is meeting with his commanders in Baghdad Saturday to assess the U.S.-led coalition to retake Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the ISIS's main stronghold in Northern Iraq. U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Jason Finan of Anaheim, California was the first American to be killed in the offensive, which began this week. On Friday, ISIS launched a counterattack on the city of Kirkuk, killing 46 people. Holly Williams was there.