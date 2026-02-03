Inside The Banfield Trial: Guilty Verdict Brendan Banfield has been found guilty of the murders of his wife, Christine Banfield, and Joseph Ryan, inside the Banfield's northern Virginia home in 2023. 48 Hours correspondent Anne-Marie Green speaks with 48 Hours producer Michelle Sigona about Banfield's decision to take the stand after his former lover and family au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães, detailed an elaborate catfishing scheme meant to lure Ryan to the Banfield home and make it look like he stabbed Christine. Banfield was also found guilty of child endangerment and use of a firearm.