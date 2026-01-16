Inside The Banfield Trial: Au Pair Testifies Brendan Banfield is on trial for the murder of his wife Christine and another man, Joseph Ryan -- but it's the family au pair's role that has drawn attention in court this week as she testified against him. Juliana Peres Magalhães, who was romantically involved with Banfield, detailed an elaborate catfishing scheme meant to lure Ryan to the Banfield home and make it look like he stabbed Christine. Magalhães pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the murder of Joseph Ryan and is now cooperating with the government. In a special episode, 48 Hours correspondent Anne-Marie Green breaks down the latest developments in the trial with "48 Hours" producer Michelle Sigona.