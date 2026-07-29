Inside Sen. Rand Paul's accusations against Dr. Anthony Fauci, which Fauci denies Dr. Anthony Fauci, formerly the federal government's top infectious disease expert, invoked his Fifth Amendment rights Wednesday in a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Fauci was appearing under subpoena days after Sen. Rand Paul released a trove of diary entries Fauci wrote during his time as a leader in the Trump and Biden administrations' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New York Times correspondent Sheryl Gay Stolberg joins CBS News to discuss.