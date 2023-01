Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero on new memoir, "Warrior: My Path to Being Brave" Inside Edition's chief investigative correspondent Lisa Guerrero is out with a new memoir, "Warrior: My Path to Being Brave." In the book, she chronicles the pathway to her career and shares personal stories, including the harassment she says she faced throughout her decade as a sports reporter. She joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about her journey and how bravery is a muscle that can be strengthened.