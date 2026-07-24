Inside D4vd's Preliminary Hearing in Murder Case | Case by Case A preliminary hearing offers the clearest look yet at the case against singer-songwriter D4vd, who is charged with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green is joined by Los Angeles Times investigative crime writer Richard Winton to unpack the latest courtroom developments, the prosecution's strategy, the defense's response, and the evidence that could determine whether the case advances to trial.