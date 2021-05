Inside Colombia and U.S. efforts to stem cocaine production Vice President Mike Pence told the president of Colombia Sunday he is very concerned by the "dramatic increase" in the country's cocaine production. Cocaine production has surged more than 130 percent since 2013, and Colombia is the main supplier of cocain to the U.S. Manuel Bojorquez went deep into the Colombian jungle to look at how the country's government and the U.S. are fighting the issue.