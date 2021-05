Inside Chicago's epidemic of gun violence Chicago faces an epidemic of gun violence. This year alone, more than 2,100 people have been shot, and more than 400 have been killed. The Fourth of July weekend was especially violent. Adriana Diaz gained unique access in some of Chicago's toughest neighborhoods that weekend for "CBSN: On Assignment," which airs on Monday, Aug. 7, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.