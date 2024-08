Insects in meats, rancid smell in cooler among findings of Boar's Head plant investigation Mold and mildew near handwashing sinks, flies near a vat of pickles and ants traveling down a wall were just a few of the violations inspectors found at a Virginia plant tied to the largest listeria outbreak in more than a decade. The CDC now says at least nine people have died and dozens have been hospitalized. CBS News' Elaine Quijano has more.