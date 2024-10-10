Watch CBS News

Inflation rate hits lowest point in 3 years

Consumer prices are gradually cooling off in the U.S., according to the latest Labor Department numbers. The annual inflation rate hit 2.4% in September, the lowest point since February 2021. CBS News contributor Javier David breaks down the data.
