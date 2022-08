Inflation rate drops from 40-year high, with consumer prices up 8.5% from a year ago The Consumer Price Index rose to 8.5% in the month of July, bringing inflation down from its 40-year high. Gas prices are falling, but the cost of food and rent are still increasing. Lori Bettinger, president of BancAlliance and the former director of the U.S. Treasury's Troubled Asset Relief Program, joined CBS News to discuss what this data means for the economy.