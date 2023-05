Inflation putting 3 out of 5 Americans in financial strain, poll finds A new Gallup poll finds 61%, or three out of five Americans, are suffering financial strain as a result of rising prices. Nearly half of those polled described the hardship as moderate. But 15% say the price increases have severely affected their ability to maintain their standard of living. Dana Peterson, the chief economist for the business research organization The Conference Board, joined CBS News with more.