Infectious disease expert Dr. Celine Gounder on Omicron variant, holiday travel impact Officials have identified the first known case of the Omicron variant in the country. Infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Bellevue Hospital, Dr. Celine Gounder, talks to “CBS Mornings” about what steps must be taken to combat the virus and how it could impact families' holiday plans.