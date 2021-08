WorldView: India reaches vaccine milestone; Taiwan to bolster military More than half of India's eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Also, Taiwan is boosting its military spending as it faces increased pressure from China, and China's top actress has been hit with a $46 million tax-evasion fine. Also, Tropical Storm Ida is slamming the Caribbean. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN AM from London with those world headlines.