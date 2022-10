Ina Garten: "I'm just having fun here" | 60 Minutes “It’s funny, I have a friend who said, ‘Everybody else is like, ‘Look at me.’... And I’m like, ‘Well, this is what I do. You can do whatever the f— you want to do.’ And I’m just having fun here,” Ina Garten tells 60 Minutes. https://cbsn.ws/3DqsOeQ