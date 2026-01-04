In Venezuela, uncertainty in the wake of Maduro's removal It's not the first time the United States has used force to remove a Latin American strongman from power. But the Trump administration's operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro now leaves that country's future shrouded in uncertainty – with President Trump saying the U.S. may "run" Venezuela, and questions over whether the opposition can take over. Lee Cowan talks with author William Neuman and professor Oscar Perez about Washington's next steps as it takes control of a nation of nearly 30 million people.