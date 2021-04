“In the Unlikely Event”: Judy Blume on new book for adults It is a tale of three families connected to three tragic planes crashes in the city of Elizabeth, New Jersey, during the winter of 1951-1952. Blume’s past works have traditionally focused on issues young readers can connect to but Blume’s new book takes on a very adult tone. The iconic author joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about the new book and her historic literary career.