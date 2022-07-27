In Jan. 6 probe, Justice Dept. eyeing Trump role: CBS News Flash July 27, 2022 The Justice Department is investigating former President Trump's actions in its January 6th probe. CBS News has learned that prosecutors have asked witnesses about conversations with him, his lawyers and others in his inner circle, and have seized phone records of top aides. The Fed is expected to announce another interest rate hike today. And NASA memorabilia from Buzz Aldrin’s career sold for more than $8 million at auction.