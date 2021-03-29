Immigration takes center stage over COVID-19 early in Biden's presidency President Biden faced reporters in the White House for the first formal press conference of his presidency, taking questions on immigration, foreign policy and his political future. Mr. Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic was "the most urgent problem" facing the U.S., but the press conference showed how it has taken a back seat to other issues. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports on the press conference, and CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN AM to discuss.