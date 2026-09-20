Illustrating myths: The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opens The art of illustrators, that tells mythic narratives and stories of our shared humanity, is at the core of a new Los Angeles institution: The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, showcasing works featured in magazines, comics, fantasy stories, and motion picture design. CBS News' Norah O'Donnell talks with the museum's founders, George Lucas, the creator of "Star Wars," and his wife, businesswoman Mellody Hobson, about the emotional draw of storytelling art that shapes our world.