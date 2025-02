Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker takes jabs at Trump tariffs Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker slammed President Trump during his State of the State address on Wednesday, saying tariffs would increase the cost of everyday goods. Pritzker, a chief critic of Mr. Trump, could be one of the many Democrats hoping to run for president in 2028. Political strategists Kevin Sheridan and Chuck Rocha join "America Decides" with analysis.