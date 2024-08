Illegal border crossings into the U.S. plunge, but migrants remain desperate in Mexico After soaring to record levels in the past three years, migrant crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border have plummeted this summer. July saw the lowest level in illegal border crossings since September 2020. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez traveled to the Arizona border, as well as to Mexico, to better understand this dramatic change.