Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ignoring the pain

Shalane Flanagan's father, Steve, explains his daughter’s unique ability to override her body telling her, "This hurts. Slow down." http://www.cbsnews.com/news/hometown-favorite-aims-to-win-boston-marathon/
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.