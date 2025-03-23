Watch CBS News

Iconic movie props up for auction

More than 1,000 props from Hollywood history are going up for auction. Some of the items include Tom Cruise's leather jacket from "Top Gun" and Chewbacca's bowcaster from the original "Star Wars" trilogy.
