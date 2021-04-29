Live

Watch CBSN Live

Iceland's volcano due to erupt

As tourism surges in Iceland, many visitors don't realize a large volcano is due to erupt. Scientists predict when Katla blows, it will create a flash flood that could wipe out everything in its path. Michelle Miller reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.