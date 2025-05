ICE detains 19-year-old woman brought to the U.S. as a child after traffic stop Ximena Arias Cristobal, a 19-year-old from Dalton, Georgia, who was brought to the U.S. from Mexico as a child, is in ICE custody and facing deportation after a traffic stop for an improper turn. CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez has her story.