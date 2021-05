IBM CEO Ginni Rometty: Tax code is "uncompetitive" and "out of date" Republican Sens. Bob Corker and Pat Toomey agreed to a tax cut outline that would add $1.5 trillion to the debt over 10 years. They believe economic growth would offset the red ink. "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell spoke to two of the country's top CEOs, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase and IBM's Ginni Rometty, about tax reform.