Husband-wife duo team on a mission to race all World Marathon Majors, in hopes of inspiring others Amy and Jamie Shinneman plan to run their fifth marathon together in Sydney, Australia this weekend as part of their mission to race all eight Abbott World Marathon Majors. But what sets them apart from other individual runners is that they compete together as a team. Amy has Bethlem myopathy, a rare form of muscular dystrophy, so Jamie pushes her in a racing wheelchair. They hope their story can inspire others with disabilities to chase big dreams, too.