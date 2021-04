Husband surprises wife with 500 roses at last chemo The final round of chemotherapy brought a big, beautiful surprise for a Nebraska woman. Alissa Bousquet's husband recently had 500 roses delivered to an Omaha cancer center. Brad Bousquet texted family and friends, asking them to chip in for each rose, with any money left over going to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. But the idea bloomed and 172 families donated, raising nearly $5,000 for the charity.