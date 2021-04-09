Live

Hurricane Patricia takes aim at Mexico

The strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Western Hemisphere is approaching Mexico's Pacific coast. Millions of people are bracing for Hurricane Patricia, a Category 5 storm that's already packing wind speeds up to 200 miles per hour.
