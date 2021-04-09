Live

Hurricane Patricia is called unprecedented storm

Hurricane Patricia is packing the strongest winds in recorded history at nearly 200 miles per hour. Forecasters expect 15 inches of rain in the next 24 hours, and waves up to 30 feet. Adrienne Bard reports from Mexico City.
