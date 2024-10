Hurricane Milton will be "an event like none other," Tampa mayor warns The mayor of Tampa, Florida, and top FEMA officials gave an update Monday on preparations for Hurricane Milton. The storm is predicted to make landfall in Tampa on Wednesday. The mayor urged people in evacuation zones to get out before the storm hits. FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said emergency personnel are already on the ground providing support for the aftermath of Helene and will be moved as needed.