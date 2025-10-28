Watch CBS News

Hurricane Melissa batters Jamaica: On the ground look, forecast, interviews

Jamaica is taking a direct hit from Hurricane Melissa as aid groups prepare to deliver critical help as soon as possible. CBS News' Jason Allen has a report from the country and Lonnie Quinn has a look at the forecast. Then, Brian Bogart, director of the World Food Programme Caribbean Multi-Country Office, joins to discuss relief efforts. And finally, an American couple visiting Jamaica shares their experience with the storm.
