Hurricane Matthew downgraded to category 1 storm Hurricane Matthew has weakened to a category 1 storm. The eye is expected to cause significant damage along the coast of South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour. The storm has already knocked out power to more than 200,000 thousand customers and is creating some of the highest tides ever recorded along the South Carolina coast. Matthew is blamed for more than 800 deaths in Haiti and four in the U.S. Kris Van Cleave has the latest on the storm.