Hurricane Helene unsurvivable storm surges could slam Florida's Big Bend Hurricane Helene is already causing storm surges in parts of Florida's Gulf of Mexico coast. Officials are warning the Big Bend area could see surges that may be unsurvivable, potentially reaching 20 feet. CBS News Bay Area's Zoe Mintz and CBS News' Tom Hanson have the latest, and Stuart Tettemer, Panama City's mayor, joins CBS News with more on preparations.