Hurricane Harvey grows stronger, threatens Gulf Coast
Harvey was upgraded to hurricane status on Thursday and is now approaching the coast of Texas. CBS affiliate WPEC's lead meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest information on the storm's path and strength as it prepares to make landfall.
