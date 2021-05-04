Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hurricane Harvey grows stronger, threatens Gulf Coast

Harvey was upgraded to hurricane status on Thursday and is now approaching the coast of Texas. CBS affiliate WPEC's lead meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest information on the storm's path and strength as it prepares to make landfall.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.