Hurricane Agatha downgraded after reaching land in southern Mexico: CBS News Flash May 31, 2022 Hours after the Pacific season's first hurricane, Agatha, made landfall in southern Mexico, it was downgraded to a tropical storm. The World Health Organization says it’s not concerned that the recent monkeypox outbreak will become a global pandemic. And the boy band BTS will be at the White House to meet with President Biden but the conversation will be a serious one -- about anti-Asian hate.