Hunter Biden faces 25 years in prison. Will he be incarcerated? Hunter Biden was found guilty Tuesday on all three counts in his federal gun possession trial. Biden is now facing 25 years in prison with sentencing likely coming in the fall. CBS News' Nicole Sganga, Caitlin Huey-Burns, Scott MacFarlane and Erica Brown have more on the verdict. And CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson has insight on whether or not the president's son will serve time behind bars.