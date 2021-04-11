Hung jury in Freddie Gray death trial sparks protests in Baltimore Prosecutors may consider a new trial for a police officer who could have been involved in Freddie Gray's death in Baltimore. Dozens of demonstrators marched peacefully across the city Wednesday night after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the trial of Officer William Porter, the first of six police officers to be tried. Gray died in April after he was severely hurt while in police custody. Kris Van Cleave reports.