Hundreds of thousands of Israelis celebrated upcoming release of remaining hostages An estimated 400,000 Israelis crammed into Hostage Square in Tel Aviv to celebrate as Trump administration officials announced the 20 hostages, believed to be alive, are set to be released. The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is still holding and 48 hostages — living and dead — are set to be exchanged for 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 detained since Oct 7, 2023. Debora Patta reports from Tel Aviv.