Watch CBS News

Humans in the Loop I Sunday on 60 Minutes

Lesley Stahl reports on the growing market of “humans in the loop” — workers around the world who help train AI for big American tech companies. They say they face poor working conditions, low pay, and under treated psychological trauma. Sunday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.