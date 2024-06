How will the Supreme Court's Fischer ruling impact Jan. 6 cases? The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a man accused of playing a role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The justices said prosecutors overstepped when they charged Joseph Fischer with obstruction, and that they need to prove specific actions to charge someone with the crime. Scott MacFarlane, CBS News congressional correspondent, and Jessica Levinson, CBS News legal contributor, break down the decision.