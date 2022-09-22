CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Putin summons reservists as his troops flee Ukraine trenches "like rats"
Appeals court rules DOJ can regain access to sensitive documents seized in Trump search
Suspect identified in shooting deaths of 2 teens in North Carolina
South Korean leader's profane hot mic criticism of U.S. goes viral
Ginni Thomas will meet with House Jan. 6 committee, lawyer says
"More people than ever" surviving cancer in U.S., research finds
Here's why New York is suing Trump and his company
Video shows passenger punching flight attendant on Mexico-to-L.A. flight
Strong quake jolts Mexico days after powerful temblor killed at least two
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovation and Disruption Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
How will interest rate hike affect Americans?
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for a third consecutive time with Chair Jerome Powell saying there could be more aggressive hikes in the future to combat inflation. Economist Joe Brusuelas joined "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On