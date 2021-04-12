Live

How will high-profile Mexican attorney help "affluenza" teen?

Ethan Couch, the Texas teenager who pleaded "affluenza" to avoid prison, is still in custody in Mexico. Couch was captured last week after missing a probation meeting, two years after a drunk driving crash that killed four people. His family hired high-profile Mexican attorney Fernando Benitez to help Couch avoid deportation back to the U.S. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what's next in the case.
