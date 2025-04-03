How water recycling could help fix water crisis in Colorado River Basin Seven western states rely on the Colorado River Basin, but drought and climate change are causing water shortages in the region. Recycling treated wastewater is a proven way to ease pressure on the Colorado River, but a new report finds that many states are failing to take advantage of it. Mark Gold, one of the authors of that report and director of Water Scarcity Solutions at the Natural Resources Defense Council, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss.